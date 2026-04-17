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NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Savvy Advisors Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its NVDA stake by 0.5% in Q4 and now holds 708,150 shares—4.3% of its portfolio—valued at $132,070,000, making NVIDIA its third-largest holding.
  • NVIDIA unveiled open-source Ising quantum AI models, expanded its Cadence partnership and beat quarterly estimates, sparking a rally and technical momentum while analysts keep a consensus "Buy" target near $275.25.
  • Potential risks include substantial insider selling (1,153,976 shares worth $207.18M in the past 90 days), notable put buying by Michael Burry, and regulatory scrutiny over the Slurm acquisition, all of which could drive near-term volatility.
  • Interested in NVIDIA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,150 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.3% of Savvy Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $132,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $198.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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