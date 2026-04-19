NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Sowell Financial Services LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. CICC Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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