NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's 8th Largest Position

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1,715.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,200 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 248,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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