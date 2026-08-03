NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Westpac Banking Corp's Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,725 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 22,987 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.0% of Westpac Banking Corp's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $115,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CacheTech Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 51,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telligent Fund LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 48,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $200.75 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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