NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,567 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 12.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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