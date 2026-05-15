NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740,319 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $328,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 86,544 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,657,821 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,428,184,000 after buying an additional 784,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $191.52 and its 200 day moving average is $188.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here