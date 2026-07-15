NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,822 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 4.1%

NVDA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average is $194.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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