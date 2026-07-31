NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ANB Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 23,033 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,123 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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