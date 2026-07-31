NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Eaton Cambridge Inc.

Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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