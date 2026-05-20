NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,644 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.06.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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