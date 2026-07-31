NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004,336 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,035,607 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 8.3% of KBC Group NV's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $3,314,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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