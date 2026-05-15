NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $235.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $191.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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