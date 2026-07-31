NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,296 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $41,283,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,715.2% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 263,200 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,700 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 150,021 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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