NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,199 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.9% of Concord Wealth Partners' holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.06.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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