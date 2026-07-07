NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.75. 20,199,081 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,181,125. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.39 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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