NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,925 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of True North Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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