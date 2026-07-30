NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.4% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. SK Hynix posts sixfold rise in Q2 profit on AI chip demand

Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact.

Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Nvidia behind $50 billion lease on Texas data center

Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. NVIDIA’s OpenAI Backstop Puts AI Financing Risk in Focus

Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Taiwan detains Nvidia employee in Super Micro probe

Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high.

Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling and skepticism about AI spending have left NVIDIA below the psychologically important $200 level and below its 50-day moving average, signaling cautious short-term momentum despite strong underlying earnings growth.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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