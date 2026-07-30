NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,997 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. SK Hynix posts sixfold rise in Q2 profit on AI chip demand

Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact.

Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Nvidia behind $50 billion lease on Texas data center

Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. NVIDIA’s OpenAI Backstop Puts AI Financing Risk in Focus

Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Taiwan detains Nvidia employee in Super Micro probe

Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high.

Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling and skepticism about AI spending have left NVIDIA below the psychologically important $200 level and below its 50-day moving average, signaling cautious short-term momentum despite strong underlying earnings growth.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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