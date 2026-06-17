NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.

Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 15.5% of Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 171,562,742 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $31,996,599,000 after buying an additional 6,184,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock worth $277,398,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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