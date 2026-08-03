NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.1% of Insight Advisors LLC PA's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $200.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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