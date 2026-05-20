NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $279.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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