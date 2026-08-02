NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Piar LLC

Piar LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,897 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.0% of Piar LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Piar LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 158,002 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 153,715 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $200.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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