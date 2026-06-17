NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock valued at $277,398,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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