NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,849 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.3% of Realta Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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