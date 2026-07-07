NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,564 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citic Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

NVDA traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,199,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,181,125. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.39 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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