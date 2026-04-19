NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,583 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 13.5% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TigerOak Management L.L.C.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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