NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,780 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here