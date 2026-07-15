NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Cut by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,250 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 49,883 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.76. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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