NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Increased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 480,078 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $737,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NVDA stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $236.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here