NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Reduced by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,970,704,000 after acquiring an additional 936,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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