NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC

Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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