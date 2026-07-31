NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Decreased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731,292 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 181,686 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.5% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $616,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. President Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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