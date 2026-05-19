NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,838 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.3% of Golden State Equity Partners' portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.51. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Article Title

Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Article Title

Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Article Title

Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Article Title

Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis is also emerging around valuation and demand sustainability, with one report arguing that political backlash against data centers and a shift toward more CPU-centric architectures could pressure future GPU demand. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. New Street Research lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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