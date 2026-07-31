NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508,011 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 498,601 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $421,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,970,704,000 after purchasing an additional 936,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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