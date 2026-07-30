NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Reduced by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 128,445 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. SK Hynix posts sixfold rise in Q2 profit on AI chip demand

Strong AI demand remains evident across NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Partner SK Hynix reported a more than sixfold increase in quarterly operating profit, driven by advanced-memory demand from AI data centers, while its relationship with NVIDIA and HBM supply commitments support continued demand for NVIDIA systems. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact.

Analysts continue to see substantial upside, with 26 recent price targets carrying a median of $308.50. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing the case that long-term AI growth remains intact. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. The scheduled release gives investors a clear near-term catalyst and an opportunity to evaluate demand, margins and the impact of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Nvidia behind $50 billion lease on Texas data center

Reports that NVIDIA may be backing major OpenAI and Texas data-center projects highlight potential for additional chip demand, but the proposed financing arrangements also increase NVIDIA’s exposure to customers’ capital needs and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. NVIDIA’s OpenAI Backstop Puts AI Financing Risk in Focus

Investors are concerned that circular financing and credit risks could make AI infrastructure spending less durable. Warnings about NVIDIA’s proposed OpenAI backstop, losses at leveraged AI-cloud companies and rising borrowing costs have pressured the broader AI trade. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Taiwan detains Nvidia employee in Super Micro probe

Geopolitical and competitive risks remain a major overhang. Reports of a Taiwan detention involving an NVIDIA employee in a Super Micro China-export investigation, along with faster Chinese AI development, are renewing concerns about export controls and market access. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high.

Market commentary also points to concentrated insider selling: reported NVIDIA insiders made no open-market purchases and 69 sales over the past six months. Although transactions may be scheduled, the imbalance can weigh on sentiment when valuation expectations are high. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling and skepticism about AI spending have left NVIDIA below the psychologically important $200 level and below its 50-day moving average, signaling cautious short-term momentum despite strong underlying earnings growth.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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