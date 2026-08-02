NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of NVR worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $1,931,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in NVR by 384.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NVR by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,045,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in NVR by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 473 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,224.20.

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NVR Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,165.25 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,501.01 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6,411.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,752.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $108.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

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