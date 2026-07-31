NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,590 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.61% of NVR worth $109,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,297.42 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,501.01 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6,409.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6,756.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $108.54 EPS. The business's revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,224.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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