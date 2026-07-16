Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 647.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $461.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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