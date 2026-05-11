Nwam LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 143.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,941.44. This trade represents a 53.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,096 shares of company stock worth $7,288,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1%

EW stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

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