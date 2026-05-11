Nwam LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $201.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy.

Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth.

The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow.

Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue.

Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue. Negative Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits.

Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits. Negative Sentiment: The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability.

The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase also announced layoffs and an AI-driven restructuring, underscoring cost pressure and a tougher demand backdrop for its core business.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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