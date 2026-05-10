Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,544 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Natural Resources this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $97,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,855.40. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,000. The trade was a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 4.1%

CNR stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $899.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Core Natural Resources's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently -13.29%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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