Nwam LLC Sells 5,327 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the company's stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $221.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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