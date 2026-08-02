NWI Management LP Takes Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Waters by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

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Waters Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of WAT stock opened at $377.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $414.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $369.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Waters's quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 price target on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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