NWI Management LP Trims Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

NWI Management LP reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,603 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 8.7% of NWI Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NWI Management LP owned about 0.53% of Natera worth $152,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Natera by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Natera Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $267.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $246.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.22. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $288.04.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. This represents a 79.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total value of $818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 134,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,744,074.70. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 173,951 shares of company stock worth $39,412,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

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