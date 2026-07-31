NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Congruence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

NWPX Infrastructure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NWPX Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat estimates: NWPX reported diluted EPS of $1.62 , up 78% from $0.91 a year earlier and $0.29 above the $1.33 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 19.7% to a record $159.5 million , exceeding expectations of approximately $154.7 million. NWPX Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NWPX reported diluted EPS of , up 78% from $0.91 a year earlier and $0.29 above the $1.33 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 19.7% to a record , exceeding expectations of approximately $154.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow strengthened: Gross profit increased 35.5% to $34.4 million, operating profit climbed 59.8% to $21.2 million, and net income rose 74.7% to $15.8 million. Operating cash flow jumped 159.5% to $14.1 million, while capital spending remained moderate at $4.2 million. NWPX Q2 2026 Earnings

Gross profit increased 35.5% to $34.4 million, operating profit climbed 59.8% to $21.2 million, and net income rose 74.7% to $15.8 million. Operating cash flow jumped 159.5% to $14.1 million, while capital spending remained moderate at $4.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Water segment and backlog were strong: Water Transmission Systems revenue rose 33.8% to $113.2 million, while segment gross profit surged 60.9% to $24.2 million. WTS backlog totaled $305 million, or $423 million including confirmed orders, providing revenue visibility.

Water Transmission Systems revenue rose 33.8% to $113.2 million, while segment gross profit surged 60.9% to $24.2 million. WTS backlog totaled $305 million, or $423 million including confirmed orders, providing revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed segment performance: The Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment experienced a 4.8% revenue decline and a 1.7% gross-profit decline, although its order book remained $61 million.

The Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment experienced a 4.8% revenue decline and a 1.7% gross-profit decline, although its order book remained $61 million. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation risks: Data cited in the coverage shows seven insider sales and no purchases over the past six months. The stock also trades above the reported median analyst price target of $110, with a recent target of $130, potentially limiting near-term upside.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $159.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.70 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

NWPX Infrastructure Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Further Reading

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