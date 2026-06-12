NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,599 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $50,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $10,811,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,061,078 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

More NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP announced a quarterly interim dividend of $1.014 per share, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s capital strength and long-term cash flow generation. NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend

NXP announced a quarterly interim dividend of $1.014 per share, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s capital strength and long-term cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor rebound as the Nasdaq recovered, with investors rotating back into chips after recent rate-pressure concerns eased. Himax, NXP Semiconductors, and Impinj Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $302.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $268.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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