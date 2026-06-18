NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,995 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 208,816 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.02% of NXP Semiconductors worth $556,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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