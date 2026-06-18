NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Stake Boosted by Intrepid Family Office LLC

Intrepid Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 4.3% of Intrepid Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $613,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 34,719.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,395 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $581,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,203,488 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $478,270,000 after acquiring an additional 700,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $418,828,000 after acquiring an additional 690,277 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.76%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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