NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,801 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,251 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors worth $114,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5%

NXPI stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $277.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.95. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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