O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 46,989 shares during the period. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.25 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,512,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,359,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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